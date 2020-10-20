Pinellas state of emergency, mask mandate up for renewal

Pinellas County commissioners are expected to extend their local COVID-19 state of emergency for another week.

The order has been extended every week, since March. It allows the county to request additional resources, from the state and federal government to deal with the pandemic.

This also means the county's mask mandate will also likely continue.

Pinellas County has consistently been among the areas with the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates, especially for urban areas; the two week rolling average for new tests is at 4.33%. But they also have the highest death toll in the Bay Area.