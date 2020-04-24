Plant City farm animals join Zoom calls

Firefly Farm in Plant City is having some fun with its animals.

You can rent "Cece the Pig," "Mikey the Horse," or "Tessa the Goat" to make a cameo at your company's virtual meeting.

Travis Claytor owns the farm and says they've done a bunch already, including a team from Microsoft. It's a surprise for most particpants, who, at first, have no clue animals will be joining the virtual meeting.

The program is called "Animal Attendees." Prices start at $59.

