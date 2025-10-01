Plant City man deported back to Mexico

The Brief A Plant City father was deported to Mexico just days after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leaving his family desperate and devastated. His family says Martin Garcia had been living and working in the U.S. legally for years and had applied for asylum. Experts say this situation highlights the current debate between immigration advocates and the Trump administration, which made it a priority to address the immigration crisis.



Martin Garcia, a longtime resident, husband and father from Plant City, has been deported to Mexico, leaving behind a devastated family, while raising questions among advocates about how immigration laws are being enforced.

Garcia, who had lived and worked in the U.S. for decades, was detained by ICE last week while on his way to work.

Just days later, he was flown back to Mexico, despite his family’s insistence that he had applied for asylum and held valid work documents.

Now, his loved ones are searching for answers and hoping someday he may be able to return.

What we know:

Martin Garcia was stopped by ICE agents near his home last week. His daughter, Thalia Garcia, said the agents informed them that he had a standing deportation order from 2001, when he re-entering the U.S. without authorization after visiting his dying mother in Mexico.

At the time, his family says, he was desperate and made a difficult choice.

"He was desperate to see his mom one last time," Thalia said.

Thalia said, despite her father holding a work permit, a Social Security card, and a temporary driver’s license, they were told none of that mattered when ICE took him into custody.

"[The agents] just repeated themselves," Thalia said. "He’s going to be taken. There’s nothing that you can do about it."

Martin was taken to the immigration detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz, which his daughter described as overcrowded.

"They kept him in a cage. At one point, there were 32 people in there with him," she said.

He was deported to Mexico Tuesday.

The backstory:

Martin Garcia had built a life in the United States, raising his children in Florida and working as a tile contractor for years. His family says he had no criminal record and supported everyone around him.

His deportation has left his loved ones reeling.

"That's who you came after: a hardworking man, a family man, somebody that cares about his friends and his family," Thalia said. "I feel betrayed. As an American citizen, I don’t know how people can have the heart to not only hunt people down like this, like they were animals, but treat them like that as well."

What they're saying:

Immigration attorney Arturo Rios, who is representing the Garcia family, says the case is an example of how the immigration system is failing people who deserve a fair hearing.

"People are being deported so quickly that they don’t have a right to pursue due process," Rios said.

In previous years, Garcia might have been allowed to argue his case before a judge, especially given his work history, clean record, and family ties. But Rios says those opportunities are vanishing.

"The problem is people aren’t being given the opportunity or the time to be able to go before an immigration judge."

Now that Garcia has been deported, the family’s only hope is to apply for a federal waiver — a process that can take years.

"I genuinely don’t know that I would ever forgive this country for what they did to my dad," Thalia said. "And I love this country and that breaks my heart to say it."

The other side:

The Trump administration, along with Gov. DeSantis, have maintained that mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally is the best way to address the immigration crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security recently posted on its website: "The Trump administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. Two million illegal aliens have left the United States in less than 250 days, including an estimated 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 deportations…

A recent study from the United Nations reported that President Trump’s immigration policies led to a 97% reduction in illegal aliens heading northbound to the U.S. from Central America. That same study found that 49% of would-be illegal aliens who decided to stop their journey towards the U.S. did so because they thought it would be impossible to enter the U.S. under President Trump. Likewise, 46% said fears of detention or deportation led to abandoning their attempt to illegally enter the U.S."

What's next:

Martin Garcia’s family and attorney say they may begin the waiver application process, but it can be difficult and lengthy.

According to immigration experts, the process to return to the U.S. after deportation often takes at least three years and approval is never guaranteed.