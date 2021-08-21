POLICE: 2 people shot, including officer with New Orleans PD in Galleria area restaurant, gunmen on the loose

article

Authorities are piecing together what led to a shooting in southwest Houston, where two people were hit.

It happened at Grotto Ristorante in the 4700 block of Westheimer Rd. around 5:17 p.m.

During a press conference with HPD Chief Troy Finner, he said responding officers arrived at the scene, where they found two men shot. The chief could not go into complete details on the victims as it's an active investigation.

However, he did note one of them was an off-duty police officer with the New Orleans PD, who sadly succumbed to his injuries. And the second victim, who Chief Finner did not identify either, was in serious condition.

Preliminary information suggests two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and were shot.

Currently, the shooters are at large, but the chief stressed his frustration at the incident and addressed residents to assist in locating the suspects.

"I want everybody in the neighborhood to stand up, so we can get justice," Chief Finner said.

The suspects reportedly took off in a gray or silver car with paper plates.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

