Police: Amber Alert to be issued for 6-year-old boy, uncle who carjacked vehicle at Pinellas Park McDonald's

A Pinellas County man was in the care of his 6-year-old nephew when he carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot of a Pinellas Park McDonald's Friday afternoon, taking an adult victim and two young children with them.

Pinellas Park police officials say Frederick Canady pulled into the parking lot on a bicycle, with his nephew, Marquis Perkins, in tow.

Canady first tried to carjack two other vehicles before his third, successful attempt.

Police said the third carjacking attempt was of a woman who had two young children in the car. Police said Canady got the woman out of the car, but she got back in before he could take off.

Shortly afterward, Canady forced the woman and two children out of the car and continued driving. The victim had minor injuries, police said. The children were said to be OK.

Police say the whereabouts of Canady's nephew, Marquis, are unknown and police hope the public can help locate the pair.

Police say an Amber Alert is being issued for Marquis Perkins and Frederick Canady. The carjacked vehicle is a 2009 light blue Kia Sedona van with FL tag Z883JA.

Perkins is described as a black male, 4'03" tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a red Adidas jacket with white stripes down the sleeve with a gray Puma shirt underneath. He was also wearing navy blue Puma slides.

Pinellas Park police said they are seeking an Amber Alert with FDLE, but said phone alerts would not be sent out until the morning.

Officers said family members of Canady and Perkins were cooperating with them to try and figure out where they were going.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins or Canady is encouraged to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8577).