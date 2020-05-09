Police: Child dies after shooting in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A five-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after being shot, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police said they received a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. regarding a child that was shot at 3788 18th Terrace S.
When officers arrived they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances that lead to the shooting.
This is a developing story.