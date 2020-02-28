Police: Haines City man arrested for rape of two young girls

article

Joshua Tyler Ayers, 38, was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping two girls under the age of 15 at his home. Police said one of the victims told them she was battered about 20 times. Another said she was sexually battered by Ayers last month.



According to the Haines City Police Department, the two victims became friends via social media and arranged to have a sleepover and go to Legoland Florida last month. On Jan. 9, officers said Ayers picked up one of the victims from Alachua County and drove her to his Haines City home where the other victim was also staying that night.



Ayers sexually battered both victims at his home on Jan. 11, according to police. The incident was reported by the mother of one of the victims on Thursday.



Officers said they obtained social media exchanges between a victim and Ayers referencing the incident. Ayers acknowledged the incident for one victim, but denied allegations made by the other, according to police.



“The suspect’s actions are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable,” said Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky. “We are going to do everything in our power to get justice for these victims. We will see to it that this suspect never harms anyone ever again.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police obtained a search warrant and will review Ayers’ electronics.



Ayers is being held on charges of 20 counts of custodial sexual battery and one count of sexual battery.