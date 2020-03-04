Police: Infant dead, mother says she fell asleep breastfeeding

A five-month-old baby died early Tuesday morning after the child’s mother told police she fell asleep breastfeeding, according to the North Port Police Department.

Officers said when they arrived at the 7800 block of Minardi Street shortly after 4 a.m., March 3, they began CPR on an unconscious infant and called 9-11. North Port Fire Rescue responded, but they were not able to revive the child.

The baby’s mother said she fell asleep while breastfeeding and awoke to find the infant not breathing.

The North Port Police Department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Officer on this investigation.