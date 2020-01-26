Police investigate double fatal crash at Tampa International Airport entrance

article

A roadway leading to Tampa International Airport is shut down following a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on the northbound airport entrance from State Road 60. The road is also known as George J. Bean Parkway.

Drivers heading to the airport from northbound SR 60 will have to exit onto Spruce Street and enter the airport from there. The crash does not affect traffic coming to the airport from the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Investigators have not released any further details regarding the crash or the victims.