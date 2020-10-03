Police: Man claims he was assaulted by Trump supporter at Denton Buc-ee's

article

Police are investigating after a man claims he was assaulted by a Trump supporter outside the Denton Buc-cee's Saturday.

Police began investigating just before 12:45 p.m., when Denton PD officers were called to a local hospital.

The victim reported that he was assaulted by a man at Buc-ee’s.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said he and a friend got into an argument with supporters of President Donald Trump at the convenience store.

During the argument a man punched the victim, who suffered a cut below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted out photos of the suspect, and added that it's not yet known if the suspect is from the Denton are because it was "one of many meet-up locations in the DFW area."

It's believed the meet-ups Dixon is talking about are for Trump supporters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (940) 349-8181.