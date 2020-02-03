Police: Man pretended to be talent agent, flew victim to Tampa to sell her for sex

article

A South Florida man is accused of luring an out-of-state victim for the purpose of selling her for sex, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators said the man told the victim he was an agent and wanted to represent her as a plus-size model for swimsuits or lingerie, but his clients had different expectations.

Police say 38-year-old Stacy Charles Glover, of Pembroke Pines, met his 21-year-old victim online and, after several communications, paid for the victim to fly from Nebraska to Florida to meet with his supposed clients.

Investigators say once the victim was in Florida she was given "materials," instructions, and prices for performing sexual acts.

Glover allegedly created a website where his clients could contact him.

During these meetings, police say, the victim drove clients away by charging higher prices. She would then give her abuser her own money.

Police did not say if the victim was assaulted during any of the meetings with Glover's so-called clients.

Glover was charged with one count of human trafficking. He was in jail Monday night on a $50,000 bond.

Tampa PD says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who knows someone who may be in a similar situation should contact their local law enforcement agency.