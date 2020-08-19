Police: Pinellas woman tried to kidnap neighbor's child while leaving her own daughter home alone

article

A Pinellas County woman is accused of attempting to kidnap her neighbor's child overnight on Tuesday, while leaving her own daughter home alone.

St. Petersburg police said 28-year-old Hannah Braun opened her neighbor's front door just after 2 a.m. on August 18 and tried to grab a child out of the neighbor's arms.

The arrest affidavit said the victim struggled with Braun but was eventually able to get away and call police.

According to investigators, Braun left her daughter at home alone while she tried to kidnap the neighbor's child.

When officers went to Braun's home, the daughter told police "she lost her mommy" and was scared.

St. Petersburg police said Braun did not cooperate with investigators and gave no motive for the attempted kidnapping.

Braun is charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, child abuse and child neglect without great bodily harm. She is being held on $145,000 bond.

