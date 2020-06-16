Police responding to reports of shots fired at Galleria Dallas
DALLAS - Police were at Galleria Dallas on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting at the mall.
Dallas police say one person was shot inside the mall. The suspected shooter is currently at-large while police continue searching the mall for them.
The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police say this is not an active shooter situation.
There were numerous social media reports of shots fired inside the mall after 6 p.m.