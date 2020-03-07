Police say driver shot and killed on I-75 in North Port

North Port Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-75 early this morning.

Police say a person was shot while driving southbound just before 4am this morning and that person died at the scene.

The southbound lanes between Sumter Boulevard and King’s Highway in Charlotte County are closed right now while law enforcement investigates. Traffic traveling South can use US 41 as an alternate route in the area. There will be significant impacts to area roadways in the City as interstate traffic is rerouted.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Detective Chris Clark with the North Port Police Department at 942-429-7349.