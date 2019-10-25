Police search for missing teen in Clearwater

article

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy in Clearwater.

Investigators said Benjamin Fragale was last seen Friday morning in the 1600 block of Union Street, and is likely on foot.

Fragale was wearing gray shorts and a white hooded sweatshirt, along with gray shoes. Clearwater police said he has a shorter haircut than the provided photo indicates.

Investigators say he is possible endangered. Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.