Police shoot gunman outside cathedral in Manhattan
article
NEW YORK - An armed man has been shot by police outside The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting apparently happened at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of the cathedral.
Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. after receiving several 9-1-1 calls of shots fired and saw the gunman firing a weapon. Officers returned fire, hitting the gunman.
It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.
With the Associated Press.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!