Police: Three officers shot in Cedar Park, subject barricaded in home

Multiple officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, three officers have been shot in the incident. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

Police also say the subject is not in custody at this time and that the incident could be a hostage situation with children inside the home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home off of Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision as the scene remains active.

Police say the subject has barricaded himself inside the home.

A law enforcement source at the scene of the shooting told FOX 7 Austin that one officer was shot in the arm. Another officer was shot in the chest but was protected by his vest. A third officer has suffered a grazing head wound.

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.