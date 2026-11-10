Polk County to close convenient dump site after illegal trash piles grow

The Brief A Polk County convenience center in Haines City is shutting down after the pilot program failed to stop illegal dumping. Officials say the Bannon Island Road site averaged only 20 vehicles a day while illegal dumping in the area spiked. Residents have until December 31 to use the dump before they must resume driving to the Winter Haven landfill.



Polk County is ending a Haines City trash drop-off pilot program, citing a rise in illegal dumping and a lack of daily visitors. The early closure will force northeast Polk County residents to return to the Winter Haven landfill, but officials say it will save hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

Haines City facility closes early

What we know:

The customer convenience center on Bannon Island Road in Haines City opened in June as a one-year pilot program. The county decided to shut it down early after illegal dumping sites in the area increased from 16% to 30%.

The center, which required a fee to use, collected about 900 tons of trash and averaged about 20 vehicles a day. By closing the center early, Polk County expects to save between $200,000 and $300,000.

Future trash collection plans

What we don't know:

Solid waste officials do not yet have a definitive solution for reaching people who illegally dump their garbage rather than paying the fee or traveling to an approved site. Polk County Solid Waste Director Brian Cogswell noted that convenience and price are not the only factors driving the issue.

"Some people just have a mentality that it’s okay to do," Cogswell said. "And how do you reach those people? We’re going to have to investigate future ways of doing that."

Residents face longer drives

Local perspective:

Davenport resident Jennifer Jones appreciated the 25-minute drive to the Haines City center compared to the 45-minute trek to the landfill in Winter Haven. She believes the county needs to provide more accessible locations.

"I love the dump. I’m sorry it’s closing because we have to drive all the way down to Castro Road," Jones said. "It will be such an inconvenience."

Winter Haven landfill options

What's next:

Residents have until December 31 to use the Bannon Island Road facility before it officially closes. Afterward, they will need to take their large items to the Winter Haven landfill on Castro Road, which averages up to 900 vehicles a day.

County officials are investigating alternative options to curb the illegal dumping problem in the region. One potential solution includes loosening restrictions on curbside pickups.