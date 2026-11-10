Polk County to close convenient dump site after illegal trash piles grow
HAINES CITY, Fla. - Polk County is ending a Haines City trash drop-off pilot program, citing a rise in illegal dumping and a lack of daily visitors. The early closure will force northeast Polk County residents to return to the Winter Haven landfill, but officials say it will save hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Haines City facility closes early
What we know:
The customer convenience center on Bannon Island Road in Haines City opened in June as a one-year pilot program. The county decided to shut it down early after illegal dumping sites in the area increased from 16% to 30%.
The center, which required a fee to use, collected about 900 tons of trash and averaged about 20 vehicles a day. By closing the center early, Polk County expects to save between $200,000 and $300,000.
Future trash collection plans
What we don't know:
Solid waste officials do not yet have a definitive solution for reaching people who illegally dump their garbage rather than paying the fee or traveling to an approved site. Polk County Solid Waste Director Brian Cogswell noted that convenience and price are not the only factors driving the issue.
"Some people just have a mentality that it’s okay to do," Cogswell said. "And how do you reach those people? We’re going to have to investigate future ways of doing that."
Residents face longer drives
Local perspective:
Davenport resident Jennifer Jones appreciated the 25-minute drive to the Haines City center compared to the 45-minute trek to the landfill in Winter Haven. She believes the county needs to provide more accessible locations.
"I love the dump. I’m sorry it’s closing because we have to drive all the way down to Castro Road," Jones said. "It will be such an inconvenience."
Winter Haven landfill options
What's next:
Residents have until December 31 to use the Bannon Island Road facility before it officially closes. Afterward, they will need to take their large items to the Winter Haven landfill on Castro Road, which averages up to 900 vehicles a day.
County officials are investigating alternative options to curb the illegal dumping problem in the region. One potential solution includes loosening restrictions on curbside pickups.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered during an interview with Polk County Solid Waste Director Brian Cogswell and local residents in Davenport and Haines City.