Polk County deputies searching for armed robbers

Investigators at the Polk County Sheriff's Office need help to identify three armed robbery suspects.

Deputies said the group hit two Winter Haven gas stations Sunday morning, starting with a Citgo on Avenue G Northwest at 6 a.m. Investigators said the trio entered the convenience store wearing gloves, and their faces were obscured. Two of them were armed with handguns.

The men got away from the store with an unknown amount of cash, and 50 minutes later struck again, deputies said.

They said the men hit Marathon gas station less than 2 miles away from the Citgo.

Surveillance video from both stores lead investigators to believe the same individuals committed both crimes.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-534-6300.