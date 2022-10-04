Polk County sheriff: 21-year-old deputy fatally shot while serving warrant in Polk City

A Polk County deputy has passed away following a shooting in Polk City.

Sheriff Grady Judd said four deputies were serving a felony warrant around 3 a.m. on Foxtown South for a suspect who failed to appear in court on a meth charge.

He said deputies entered the trailer "successfully" where shots were fired.

Aerial view showing crime scene where Polk County deputy-involved shooting occurred.

"Ultimate, one of our very young deputies, 21 years of age, died," Sheriff Judd said. "He was with us for a short period of time."

Law enforcement at the entrance of the Lakeland Regional Hospital emergency center before the procession begins.

The deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he passed away. The sheriff did not want to provide additional details, including the deputy's identity, until that information was provided to "immediate family members and work family members."

A procession carrying the deputy's body will take place starting at the hospital this morning. Officials will head to the medical examiner's office.

Several squad cars were staged at the emergency entrance at Lakeland Regional Hospital following the shooting.

Investigators appeared to be combing through the area with flashlights, moving in and out of wooded areas and different structures on the property. It's unclear if there are any other injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.