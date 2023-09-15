Expand / Collapse search

Polk County high school track coach arrested for sexually battering teenage boy: PCSO

Polk County
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Polk County high school track coach has been accused of sexually battering a teen. 

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the coach, who has not yet been named, was arrested for the sexual battery of a 16-year-old boy.  

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information. 
 