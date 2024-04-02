Polk County plane crash kills 1: PCSO

article

One person was killed Tuesday morning when a plane crashed in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The plane reportedly went down in Mulberry near the South Lakeland Airport located at 4868 Southwind Drive, Mulberry.

Few details have been released, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide an update around 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

