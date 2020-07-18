Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating triple homicide in Frostproof

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who killed three men Friday night in Frostproof.

According to PCSO, Damien Tillman, 23, Kevin Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins, 27 were beaten and shot as they met up to go fishing around 10 p.m. on Lake Streety nar US 27.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tillman showed up to the lake first and was killed. Rollins and Springfield arrived together a short time later and were shot.

Rollins was able to call his father and ask for help. His father immediately headed to the scene, but did not bring a cell phone.

When he saw the men he jumped in his car and drove to a convenience store to call for help.

The men were dead when emergency personnel and law enforcement arrived.

Advertisement

Sheriff Judd said, “I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes, but this is one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Judd said there is a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-236- 8477.

