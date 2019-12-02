Polk County Sheriff’s Office makes largest seizure of heroin in the department’s history

Over 5 kilos of heroin were seized in Polk County, and the sheriff's office is calling it the largest seizure of heroin to date by the agency.

Officials said it’s the result of an international and multi-state drug smuggling and trafficking investigation, which led to seven arrests. Investigators said 130 pounds of meth was also recovered.

"These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. “Our detectives did an outstanding job of removing these drugsand dealersfrom causing future misery, violence, and death."

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide additional details at 11 a.m. Monday.

