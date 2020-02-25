Polk County Sheriff's Office: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by deputy patrol car
BARTOW, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by a Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car Tuesday evening.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the crash at 1470 Broadway Avenue in Bartow.
The pedestrian was hospitalized, but their condition was not given.
The deputy is uninjured, the sheriff's office said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.