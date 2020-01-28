Polk County teachers will bring rally to Bartow school board meeting

article

Teachers, parents, and students are planning to rally for change in Polk County.

The Polk Education Association, the local union representing teachers, is calling on teachers, staff, parents, and students to show up to speak during Tuesday’s school board meeting to share their stories of high workloads, low pay, repairs that are being pushed back because of underfunding and the importance of public education.

The hope is to build off the momentum of the “Rally in Tally” event from just a few weeks ago when hundreds of teachers went to Tallahassee to lobby state lawmakers for things like better pay for teachers and staff and improved working conditions.

They are expected to demand that school board officials not wait to see whether or not the state will help with underfunded budgets, but rather to add a mileage referendum to the 2020 ballot that would help raise up to $50 million annually -- money that would be specifically earmarked for salaries.

The response for attendance was overwhelming enough that Tuesday’s meeting had to be moved to Bartow High School.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in speaking is asked to show up early. The teacher’s union warned the list for providing comments will likely fill up early.

