Polk County woman stole over half a million dollars from church, sheriff says

A woman is accused of stealing over $500,000 from a Polk County church where she served as a finance secretary.

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crime occurred over the course of several years. They said she had access to the church's bank and credit cards.

No other information was provided, including the suspect's identity and name of the church, but Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more details during an 11 a.m. press conference.

