Polk detectives arrest 15 people who thought they were meeting children for sex, they say

In an undercover operation, Polk County detectives nabbed 15 people who, they say, wanted to travel to meet children for “unlawful sexual activity.”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects traveled from Winter Garden, Plant City, Orlando, Clermont, Oviedo, Lorida, Tampa, Apopka, Auburndale, Lakeland, Ruskin, Brooksville, and Davenport. Officials said the suspects thought they were meeting children between the ages of 12 and 14.

The operation lasted for six days. Detectives from the Desoto, Hillsborough, Lake and Osceola sheriff’s office were involved in the operation.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional information during a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

