Polk sheriff to announce arrests in investigations involving sex offenders, child porn

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will share details Friday morning on two month-long investigations – one involving child porn and the other involving sex offenders on Halloween.

The child pornography investigation led to 17 arrests. Those suspects include two theme park employees, husbands, fathers, and a former middle school assistant principal.

The other special investigation involving sex offenders. According to the sheriff’s office, 14 men who were previously convicted of preying on children were arrested during the operation.

The press conference begins at 10 a.m.

