Polk teen spent part of his Thanksgiving break camping on top of a semi to raise money for charity

A 14-year-old boy and his dad have been living on top of a semi truck in Polk County for seven days – and it’s all for a good cause.

Carson Rudy, and his father, pastor Shawn Rudy, are hoping to raise $20,000 by sleeping “up in the air.” The donations will go to a disaster-relief organization, Convoy of Hope. According to its website, it is a "faith-based, non-profit" that "helps empower others to live with greater independence and freedom from poverty, disease, and hunger."

Over the course of six years, Rudy hopes to raise a total of $250,000 so Convoy of Hope can buy a brand new semi-truck and trailer for transporting vital supplies.

The “Truck House,” is attached to the top of a donated semi-truck. Through rain and cold temperatures, Rudy slept in a tent with blankets and a sleeping bag, while his dad slept on a mattress under the raised tent.

Giving back isn’t new to Rudy. In 2016, the then 12-year-old spent a week on top of a billboard to raise donations for charity. The tractor-trailer was parked at Shawn's church, Impact Church.

Rudy finally descended from the truck house at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

LINK: Online donations can still be made here.



