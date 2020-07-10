Possible explosive device closes portion of North Lido Beach

article

Sarasota police officers have closed the North Lido Beach parking area, and a section of the beach itself, after a potentially explosive device was found, they said.

Just before 7 a.m., someone noticed the object near a garbage can in the parking area, and reported it to the agency. Officers said they believe someone found this military marking device near the shore and brought it up to the trash can

Members of the Sarasota Police Department Explosive Materials Unit determined it was a military marking round.

MacDill Air Force Base officials are responding to dispose of the device.

Sarasota police say they hope to have the area open around noon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.