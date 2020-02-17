Postponed Daytona 500 expected to pick back up on Monday afternoon

The Daytona 500 is expected to pick back up on Monday at 4 p.m. after rain poured down on the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

The "Great American Race" got off to a fantastic start as President Trump arrived in Daytona at about 1 p.m. Air Force One took a spin around the Speedway before landing at the Daytona International Airport.

The Presidential motorcade then made its way over to the speedway, where thousands of supporters were waiting for him. When President Trump stepped out in front of the NASCAR fans, they cheered for him until he gave his opening remarks, which was followed by chants of "USA" from the crowd.

Following his remarks, President Trump went on to utter the Daytona 500's iconic command "Gentlemen, start your engines!" with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying by immediately after. The President then completed a lap around the speedway in an armored presidential limo, becoming the first president to do so.

Just after the President's departure, came the first rain delay, pushing the event back. However, drivers soon got started, completing 20 laps before heavier rain arrived. The road took hours to dry and around 6:40 p.m., drivers were called back to their cars. However, within minutes, the heaviest rain of the day arrived, prompting the end of the night. NASCAR announced throughout the speedway that the Great American Race would pick back up on Monday afternoon.

However, despite the rain, thousands had fun at Daytona International Speedway during the sunnier parts of the day. For instance, FOX 35 witnessed a racing fan propose to his girlfriend that day, as well as a group of Jacksonville men having a great time as "The Real Joe Dirts."

NASCAR will start the Daytona 500 back up at 4 p.m. on Monday. Tune in to FOX 35 to see the Great American race.