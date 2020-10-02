President Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized for third time

Hours after President Trump’s announcement of testing positive for COVID-19… someone reportedly took a pick ax to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Crews are working now to replace the star. This is his third star that has been replaced.



Photos from TMZ show what was left behind of the star.

Photo from TMZ shows what is left of the destroyed star Expand

Just before 6 a.m. Friday morning, a man reportedly dressed as the Hulk took a pick axe to the star.

Two years ago TMZ cellphone video caught a man swinging at the star with a sledge hammer.



The Hollywood Historic Trust moved quickly to replace the star…. a process that includes laying the foundation before the medallion and lettering are embedded.

By Friday afternoon, the spot was covered by plywood.

Replacement process underway after President Trump's star was destroyed

But that didn’t stop tourists from taking a peek and wondering what was covered up.

Replacing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame costs thousands, which means if the person responsible is caught they could face a felony charge.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame released the following statement:

“Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. The stars once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk,” said Rana Ghadban, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”