Prosecution wants to reinstate original death sentence for Carlie Brucia's killer

It’s been 15 years since Joseph Smith was convicted for the murder of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia, but still the controversy surrounding his sentencing continues. On Tuesday, a court is expected to decide whether his sentence will be changed yet again.

In 2004, Smith was caught on surveillance video kidnapping and abducting Brucia outside of a gas station. He later assaulted her, and then left her for dead in a field. Her body was found five days later.

The jury initially found Smith guilty of homicide, kidnapping and assault. He was sentenced to death.

Smith sat on death row until 2017, and after multiple appeals, he got the break he’d been looking for. The state decided that in order to pass down a death sentence, the jury needed to agree unanimously.

That decision led to a re-sentencing for Smith where, once again, jurors could not reach a unanimous decision. Smith’s sentence was reduced to life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Three years after that sentence, the prosecution is attempting to reinstate Smith’s original death penalty sentence after the Florida Supreme Court once again changed their mind. They announced just weeks ago that a unanimous vote is not needed for a capital punishment sentence.

A decision on whether or not to allow Smith’s sentence to be changed will be discussed during a Tuesday hearing at 10 a.m.