Publix releases 12 ice cream flavors for the holidays -- for a limited time

Just in time for the holidays, Publix, which is celebrating 90 years in service this year, has released 12 limited-edition ice cream flavors for fall and Christmas.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain describes them as "classic, nostalgic flavors," but there are also some unique tastes to throw into the mix.

Here is a full list by Publix of each ice cream flavor that can help satisfy that sweet tooth:

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes

(Publix)

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces

(Publix)

Peppermint Stick: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy

(Publix)

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg

(Publix)

Southern Banana Pudding: French custard ice cream with swirls of creamy banana sauce and bits of vanilla wafers

(Publix)

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles

(Publix)

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces

(Publix)

New York-Style Cheesecake: Cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a tart cherry-flavored ribbon and graham cracker pieces

(Publix)

Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti: Rich chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes

(Publix)

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl

(Publix)

Chocolate Malt: Chocolate malt ice cream with chocolatey sauce and crunchy chocolate malt pieces

(Publix)

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar sauce, with pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust