Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2024: How to watch
ORLANDO, Fla. - Community members, along with the families of the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting, will reunite for the Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday evening – commemorating the tragedy's eighth anniversary.
Each year on June 12, the City of Orlando hosts the event to honor and remember the 49 lives lost, their families, survivors, first responders, and trauma teams affected by the tragedy.
The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Event organizers say seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.
You can also live stream the ceremony on FOX Local, FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News app and in the above video player when it begins.
Pulse Remembrance Ceremony Program
"Por Qué Cantamos"
- Orlando Gay Chorus
Invocation
- Reverend Terri Steed Pierce, Joy Metropolitan Community Church
- Reverend Dr. José Rodriguez, Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jesús de Nazaret
49 Seconds of Silence
Remarks
- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer
Dance Performance
- Ana Cuellar Productions
Remarks of Remembrance
- Family Member of the 49
Reading of the Names
- Family Members of the 49
Musical Performance
- Central Florida Community Arts
Remarks of Healing
- Survivor
Remarks
- Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan
"Rise Up Together"
- Orlando Gay Chorus