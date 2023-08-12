Purple alert issued for missing 78-year-old Pasco woman

article

Pasco County deputies are searching for Sandra Cowens, a missing/endangered 78-year-old woman.

Cowens is 5’2", around 200 lbs. with white hair.

Deputies say she was last seen traveling by ride-share service on Aug. 4 around 3 p.m. in a 2015/2016 white Honda CRV.

At the time of her disappearance, deputies said Cowens was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and pink/white socks.

Anyone with information on Cowens’ whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option seven.