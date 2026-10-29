Rays fan viral prayer: Man visits St. Petersburg church before Game 5

The Brief Rays fan Paul Leader went viral on TikTok after praying outside a St. Petersburg church for a Tampa Bay victory. The superfan returned to the same house of worship ahead of Game 5 before heading into Tropicana Field. A video of Leader offering his baseball prayers topped more than 100,000 views across social media.



A visiting baseball fan turned to divine intervention to help fuel a Tampa Bay Rays World Series win, drawing more than 100,000 viewers online before heading into Tropicana Field for Game 5.

Viral church prayer

The backstory:

Paul Leader, known to many as "The Bridgeman," stopped outside St. Pete First United Methodist Church to pray for a Rays' victory ahead of a crucial matchup.

Leader is visiting the area to spend time with his goddaughter and her husband, Rick, who live in St. Petersburg.

Courtesy: @BeantownBridgey/TikTok

The trio attended Games 2 and 3 together before Leader and Rick secured seats in the outfield for Game 5.

After the team secured a win following his initial prayer, Leader chose to revisit the church steps prior to the game on Wednesday.

Belief in comeback

What they're saying:

Leader said turning to prayer came naturally when his family suggested the idea during the postseason run.

"Rick asked me if I wanted to say a prayer at a church and I said certainly, so I came here, and I said a prayer," Leader said. "It didn’t matter which church it was, because the Lord is in every house so. He heard my prayers, so we came back to the same one today hoping He was still in the neighborhood."