Rays stadium vote: Tampa City Council passes $21M community benefits package

The Brief Tampa City Council members approved a critical community benefits package required to move the Tampa Bay Rays stadium project forward. The baseball franchise committed $21 million across five years for affordable housing, local workforce training and West Tampa community programs. Councilors passed the deal 4-3 ahead of member Luis Viera stepping down to run for a state House seat.



Tampa leaders approved a mandatory $21 million community benefits package Thursday in a tight 4-3 vote, clearing a major hurdle to build a new Rays stadium in the city.

Tampa's binding agreement with Rays

Big picture view:

The binding agreement requires the Tampa Bay Rays to provide $21 million over the next five years. The funding targets affordable housing, workforce development, anti-housing displacement efforts and business opportunities for women and minorities.

Additional funds will finance improvements to Al Lopez Park and provide direct support to the West Tampa Little League. The Rays must deliver annual impact reports detailing the tangible results of their investments. See the full community benefits package below:

Neighborhood debate on funding

What they're saying:

"It's not a perfect document," said councilor Bill Carlson. "If we had more time, there are more things that I would edit. At the beginning of this, there were huge substantive changes made from listening directly to the West Tampa-Drew Park neighborhoods."

Councilor Lynn Hurtak questioned the real-world impact of the housing funds.

"I did the math and the average grant for homeowner-acquired rehab is $135,000," said Hurtak. "So if we have $1.25 million [for that part of the fund], we're going to be able to help nine people in the next five years. Nine people."

Council division over seat

The backstory:

Council members held the vote Thursday, because councilor Luis Viera is preparing to leave his post to seek a seat in the Florida House. Supporters urgently needed his decisive vote to break a deadlock and pass the measure.

Without Viera, the remaining council stands evenly split at 3-3 on stadium matters. Appointing his replacement could spark a fierce political battle between pro-stadium and anti-stadium factions.

College outlines campus expansion

Local perspective:

During the meeting, the president of Hillsborough College revealed architectural renderings alongside a multi-site relocation strategy. The college will utilize 65,000 square feet on its current campus during construction work.

It also plans to lease 19,000 square feet inside the USF building on North Franklin Street. An additional 150,000 square feet will be used at the intersection of North Himes Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, connected by a dedicated shuttle bus service.

Timeline for stadium approval

What's next:

Hillsborough College aims to start construction on its new facilities in 2028 and finish work in 2030. Hillsborough County commissioners still must take several more official votes before the stadium deal becomes binding.

The mayor of Tampa told FOX 13 last week that she hopes to see an official groundbreaking ceremony by the end of next month.