Reality TV star shares scary moment he saved his son from choking

A reality TV star is sharing a scary situation involving his own child, and he hopes it serves as a good reminder for parents.

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared a video from his home security footage on social media that shows the moments his son, Romeo, started choking at the dinner table.

Sorrentino called it the scariest moment of their lives, but he credits his wife, Lauren’s quick-thinking and choking device for helping save their son’s life.

In his social media post, Sorrentino says their toddler started choking on a piece of pasta.

Healthcare professionals with AdventHealth say choking is one of the most common incidents among children, ages newborn to three years old.

Sandra Burnetter, the director of children’s services at AdventHealth, says a child can start choking in the blink of an eye. She says it most commonly happens with food.

"Sometimes when children are choking, they're not going to be able to give that universal sign that we all, as adults learn," Burnetter said. "So, it's going to be that coughing or that lack of a cry or a squeak. So they’re going to be showing those signs of trying to relieve that by eyes watering and things like that."

Burnetter says, as difficult as it can be in those situations, it’s important not to panic and stay as calm as possible.

"You don't have a lot of time," she said. "You want to make sure that you're, that time frame of making sure you're getting oxygen to the brain and or and responding, the quicker you can dislodge that item, whether it be food or an object, is critical as soon as you can get that out."

In the video Sorrentino shared, you can see him take his son out of his chair and start patting him on the back, as his wife quickly gets a choking rescue device.

The LifeVac is one of those vacuum-like choking rescue devices.

Burnetter says this is a great type of tool to have, but she stresses the importance of also having training on the Heimlich maneuver and CPR because you might not always have access to other tools.

"It may not be something that's available to everyone in every situation, which is why it's always good to have that back of knowing CPR and Heimlich maneuvers, in the event that that device isn’t there," Burnetter said. "But it does seem like a very, a helpful and complementary tool to the basics."

She says this type of training in a situation can be lifesaving.

Sorrentino said on social media that they will now take CPR training.

AdventHealth holds CPR and other childcare and childbirth classes. You can find more information about classes and learn how to sign up here.