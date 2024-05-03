Recipe: Gator Tail Mofongo with Salsa Criolla Sauce and Green Salsa

Dinner DeeAs is cooking up some comedy with the award-winning comedian Juanita Lolita Mills.

Chef Jeff Philbin and Juanita fry up some gator tail, plus Mofongo (mashed plantains), Salsa Criolla and Green Salsa.

Juanita is the winner of the Sherri Show’s "Funny over 50" contest.

Prepare Fried Gator Tail:

Fry the gator tail pieces in batches until golden brown and cooked through, about 3-4 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels and set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat.

Remove the gator tail from the buttermilk and dredge each piece in the seasoned flour mixture, shaking off any excess.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

In a bowl, marinate the gator tail pieces in buttermilk for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, in the refrigerator. This helps tenderize the meat and remove any gamey flavor.

Rinse the gator tail under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels.

In a mortar or large bowl, mash the cooked plantains with the whole garlic clove, minced garlic, melted margarine, dried oregano, sazon complete seasoning, and crispy pork rinds until smooth and well combined.

Fry the pork rinds until crispy, then remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.

In a deep frying pan or skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat.

Drain the plantains and let them cool slightly.

In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add the sliced plantains and cook until tender, about 10-15 minutes.

Add the tomato sauce and a pinch of sazon complete seasoning. Allow the sauce to simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through and flavors are well combined.

Stir in the dried oregano, ground black pepper, minced garlic, and minced fresh cilantro. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add the sliced onion, green pepper, red pepper, and yellow pepper. Sauté until the vegetables are softened, about 5-7 minutes.

In a separate skillet, heat some vegetable oil over medium heat.

Preheat your grill or oven to a high temperature at least 450*F.

Place the onion, jalapeno, long green chili, and long green pepper directly onto the grill or onto a baking sheet if using the oven.

Char the vegetables, turning occasionally, until the skins are deeply blackened and blistered. This process can take about 5-10 minutes.

Once charred, transfer the vegetables to a bowl and cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Allow them to steam for about 10 minutes. This step helps loosen the skins, making them easier to peel.

After steaming, peel the blackened skins off the vegetables. Remove the stems and seeds from the jalapeno and long green chili if desired, depending on your preferred level of spiciness.

In a blender or food processor, combine the peeled charred vegetables, coriander (stems and leaves), garlic cloves, rocket, white wine vinegar, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

Add a glug of EVOO to the blender. Start with a small amount and adjust to your desired consistency, adding more if needed.

Blend the ingredients until smooth. If the salsa is too thick, you can add a little water to thin it out.

Season the salsa with sea salt to taste.