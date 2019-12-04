Report: George Zimmerman suing Trayvon Martin's family, prosecutors for $100 million

article

George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida in 2012, is suing Martin's family, prosecutors and others involved in the case for $100 million, the Miami Herald reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Polk County Circuit Court, cites information in a documentary about the high-profile case "that accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony," according to the Herald.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that lawyers for Zimmerman are claiming "that the prosecution’s key witness in his 2013 murder trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an 'imposter and fake witness.'" The lawsuit claims that the Sanford Police Department closed the case as self-defense, but that Martin's family attorney, Benjamin Crump provided a audio recording of 'Diamond Eugene' who was Martin's girlfriend at the time.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the complaint claims that two weeks later, Jeantel told prosecutors she was Diamond Eugene “and provided false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others.”

RELATED: George Zimmerman charged with stalking, threatening private investigator

Zimmerman is seeking $100 million in civil damages, abuse of civil process, conspiracy, and alleging defamation. The media was sent a copy of the suit on Wednesday by the documentary's director, Joe Gilbert.

Advertisement

Zimmerman is being represented by Larry Klayman. A copy of the lawsuit was made available on Klayman's website HERE.

“It was a complete travesty of justice which destroyed my client’s life,” Klayman said on Wednesday. "People are destroyed and smeared and they have to start fighting back.”

Zimmerman is also suing Crump and HarperCollins Publishers. The suit claims that they defamed Zimmerman in Crump's book "Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People."

RELATED: Beyonce, Jay-Z threatened by George Zimmerman over Trayvon Martin documentary, report says

Zimmerman has stood by his claim that he shot and killed Martin in self-defense in February 2012.

Since Zimmerman's acquittal in Martin's death, he has had several run-ins with the law, including being accused of sending threatening messages to private investigator Dennis Warren, who had contacted Zimmerman about a documentary series on Martin that was being produced by rapper Jay Z.