Report of armed person near school prompts Stuart Middle lockdown

Stuart Middle School in Pasco County was put into a lockdown mode Tuesday after a report of a possible armed person nearby.

According to a spokesperson, there was a report of a man with a gun spotted down the street from the school. The school went into their active threat plan, which means locking doors and staying inside.

Afternoon dismissal was delayed as officials made sure the situation was secure. They warned that the delay could have a trickle-down effect to Woodland Elementary because the schools share buses.

Law enforcement continues to search for any sign of the armed person, but so far they have not found anyone.