Report: Packers to stay in locker room for anthems

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MINNAPOLIS - A source with the NFL Network announced that the Packers intend on staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and the Black national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of their game against the Vikings Sunday. 

Packers players have made multiple mentions of a social justice plan in the off-season following the death of George Floyd.

On Instagram and Twitter Sunday morning, the Packers posted a picture of a t-shirt that reads "End Racism" with the caption "Bigger than football."

On Thursday night, in the first game of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans left the field before the national anthem ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Packers' gameday coverage starts at 10 a.m. with kick-off at 12 p.m. — only on FOX6.

This is a developing story.  