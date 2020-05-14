Resident in Winter Haven multi-unit building helps other tenants, dog with puppies escape fire, officials say

article

A home that was converted into an apartment caught fire Wednesday night, according to Winter Haven firefighters, and one person helped others evacuate.

According to Winter Haven Fire Rescue, the agency received a 911 call about the fire around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived at the home, located at 540 Avenue A NE, heavy black smoke and flames were spilling out of the second-story windows. According to the Polk County Property Appraiser website, the home was built in 1920.

Fire officials said an upstairs tenant, identified as Christopher Klimczak, Sr., started to smell smoke and tried to find the source of it. He located one room where a mattress was on fire, according to the fire rescue agency. The tenant who lives in that room was not home.

Officials said Klimczak tried to extinguish the flames, but the fire kept spreading. He began alerting other attending, and helped rescue a dog with her puppies.

Firefighters said 14 adults and children live in the multi-unit building. The fire was under control about 45 minutes after arrival.

There were no injuries but the mother dog had minor smoke inhalation and needed oxygen. Firefighters said the dog is expected to recover.

Investigators said the fire appeared to be an accident, and likely started from a power strip that was plugged in.