Residents near SWAT scene in Spring Hill asked to stay indoors Monday night

Officials in Hernando County are asking residents living on Sedgefield Avenue in Spring Hill to stay indoors while SWAT and crisis negotiation officers are in the area.

Hernando County Sheriff's Deputies say a wanted suspect has barricaded themself inside.

The sheriff's office said residents in the "immediate area should remain indoors" unless directed by deputies to relocate.

No other details were given. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.