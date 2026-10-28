Polk County K9 Ace’s handler gets replacement after line-of-duty shooting: Meet K9 Vader

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The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office welcomed a 15-month-old German Shepherd named K9 Vader to their team after his donor stepped in. Handler Natalie Oestreich partnered with Vader following the forced line-of-duty injury retirement of her former dog, K9 Ace. Donor Herb Bennett and HBK-9 provided the new working dog to support local law enforcement operations.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office added 15-month-old German Shepherd K9 Vader to its active roster alongside Handler Natalie Oestreich, following the forced retirement of her former K9, Ace.

Polk County Sheriff welcomes K9

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office officially welcomed K9 Vader, a 15-month-old German Shepherd, to its working team. Handler Natalie Oestreich received the new police dog to begin her next operational chapter, according to the sheriff's office.

Line of duty retirement transition

The backstory:

Oestreich's former partner, K9 Ace, was forced to retire after being shot in the line of duty. Following Ace's retirement, the handler prepared to step back into service with a new canine partner, the agency said.

Community donor supports law enforcement

What they're saying:

Herb Bennett and HBK-9 generously donated K9 Vader to the agency after learning about Ace and Oestreich's story. "Their generosity and commitment to supporting law enforcement K9 teams make a real difference," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.