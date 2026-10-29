Riverview man accused of attempted murder after strangling and stabbing woman: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies arrested a Riverview man after he allegedly strangled and stabbed a woman multiple times during an argument in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Attack and arrest
What we know:
HCSO said a verbal argument between 36-year-old Daniel Yerty and a woman escalated into a violent attack Wednesday. Investigators said Yerty strangled the woman and stabbed her multiple times in the neck and hands inside a home on the 7000 block of East 19th Avenue before running off in her vehicle.
Deputies found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say she is stable.
While investigating at the scene, detectives saw a man matching Yerty’s description walking nearby on foot. Deputies said after verifying his identity, he was taken into custody.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
"This domestic abuser was in handcuffs within hours of his violent attack," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We will never stand for this behavior, and our Domestic Violence Unit will continue its relentless pursuit of individuals like the suspect in this case."
Yerty was charged with first-degree attempted murder, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Domestic violence investigation details
What we don't know:
Investigators have not disclosed what prompted the initial argument between Yerty and the victim.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the investigation and arrest in an official press release.