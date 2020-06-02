Riverview protest may disrupt traffic, sheriff warns

Deputies in Hillsborough County say planned protests may disrupt traffic in the Riverview area this afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the protest is planned for 5 p.m. today, June 2, near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road. Deputies warn that they may have to close part or all of the intersection in order to keep everyone safe.

"We are asking drivers to find alternative routes prior to beginning their evening commute and to drive with caution through the area of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road in anticipation of potential road closures," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We want to create a safe environment for everyone, both protesters and motorists."

Deputies did not specify the source of the information, but several FOX 13 viewers have shared social media posts urging peaceful protests to take place in that area today.

The recent protests around the area and the country are in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody. The Minnesota officer who arrested him has since been charged with murder.

Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful. But over the weekend, protests led to violent looting and riots in north Tampa. Two deputies were injured and several businesses were ransacked or destroyed.