Ruskin man arrested after violent robbery outside food pantry

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The Brief Detectives arrested a 27-year-old Ruskin man accused of violently stabbing and robbing another man outside a local charity pantry. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after deputies say an attacker ambushed him, stole his belongings and ran away. Deputies captured the suspect on Harbour Blue Street, while investigators keep the case open for further tips.



A Ruskin man faces felony robbery and battery charges after deputies say he ambushed, stabbed and robbed a man outside an area food pantry on Tuesday morning.

Ruskin food pantry ambush

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 emergency call at around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Calvary Angel’s Attic food pantry in Ruskin. When first responders arrived, they said they found an injured man who had been stabbed.

The victim reported that an assailant struck him multiple times with an unknown object. Investigators said the attacker stole the victim's jewelry, cellphone and wallet before running away on foot.

Stabbing victim hospitalized

Dig deeper:

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Through investigative means, detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Joshua Mobley.

Deputies tracked Mobley down Thursday on Harbour Blue Street in Ruskin and arrested him.

Deputies booked Mobley on two felony counts:

Robbery with a weapon $750 or more, but less than $20,000

Aggravated battery with a weapon great bodily harm

Sheriff denounces violent robbery

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the daytime violence near a community assistance site.

"This victim was ambushed from behind and left injured near a place where our neighbors go for help," Chronister said. "This violent criminal is now off our streets and will answer for what he has done."

Ongoing Hillsborough investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the weapon used during the attack or disclosed what specific evidence led detectives to Mobley. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office noted this remains an active investigation.

Anonymous tips and reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), submit information anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip through the free P3 Tips Mobile app.