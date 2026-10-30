Ruskin man arrested after violent robbery outside food pantry
RUSKIN, Fla. - A Ruskin man faces felony robbery and battery charges after deputies say he ambushed, stabbed and robbed a man outside an area food pantry on Tuesday morning.
Ruskin food pantry ambush
What we know:
Deputies responded to a 911 emergency call at around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Calvary Angel’s Attic food pantry in Ruskin. When first responders arrived, they said they found an injured man who had been stabbed.
The victim reported that an assailant struck him multiple times with an unknown object. Investigators said the attacker stole the victim's jewelry, cellphone and wallet before running away on foot.
Stabbing victim hospitalized
Dig deeper:
Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Through investigative means, detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Joshua Mobley.
Deputies tracked Mobley down Thursday on Harbour Blue Street in Ruskin and arrested him.
Deputies booked Mobley on two felony counts:
- Robbery with a weapon $750 or more, but less than $20,000
- Aggravated battery with a weapon great bodily harm
Sheriff denounces violent robbery
What they're saying:
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the daytime violence near a community assistance site.
"This victim was ambushed from behind and left injured near a place where our neighbors go for help," Chronister said. "This violent criminal is now off our streets and will answer for what he has done."
Ongoing Hillsborough investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not named the weapon used during the attack or disclosed what specific evidence led detectives to Mobley. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office noted this remains an active investigation.
Anonymous tips and reward
What you can do:
Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), submit information anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip through the free P3 Tips Mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the arrest and investigation in an official agency release, as well as statements from Sheriff Chad Chronister.